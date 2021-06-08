10 health systems opening hospitals

Listen
The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last three weeks.
Editor's note: Some health systems partnered to build a single facility.
- Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health started construction of its new hospital and medical campus in Belmont, N.C. CaroMont Regional Medical Center-Belmont is scheduled to open in mid-2023. The hospital will house 54 acute care beds, 12 observation beds, a 16-room emergency department, a labor and delivery unit, operating rooms and imaging services.
- Baptist Health System in San Antonio plans to build a new medical campus in the Texas town of Westover Hills, according to the San Antonio Business Journal. The campus will house an acute-care hospital, ambulatory surgical center and multiple medical office buildings. Baptist said it expects to spend about $400 million on the expansion. The hospital is projected to open in late 2023.
- UM Capital Region Health and University of Maryland Medical System will open a $543 million regional hospital in Prince George's County on June 12. The hospital, dubbed the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center, is slated to have 205 licensed acute-care beds, 20 observation beds, 45 emergency room treatment bays and eight operating rooms.
- Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente and Providence Southern California are working together on a $750 million hospital to replace the aging Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, Calif. Under the partnership, 65-year-old Providence St. Mary will close and be replaced with a 260-bed hospital in Victorville, Calif.
- Pittsburgh-based UPMC is moving forward with its plan to invest $2 billion to build three digitally centered specialty hospitals. UPMC announced the investment in November 2017. The health system will build the UPMC Heart and Transplant Hospital, UPMC Hillman Cancer Hospital and UPMC Vision and Rehabilitation Hospital, all in Pittsburgh.
- Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, S.C., has started construction on its new hospital in Fort Mill, S.C., marking visible progress in a more than 15-year effort to open a facility in the area. Plans for Piedmont's Fort Mill Medical Center call for building a 200,000-square-foot, 100-bed hospital. It is slated to have a three-story bed tower and helipad.
- Baptist Health South Florida is set to reopen its Fishermen's Community Hospital in Marathon, Fla., four years after it closed because of damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017. Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health demolished the old Fishermen's Community and replaced it with a $43.7 million hospital facility that will house a helipad, emergency services, inpatient and intensive care units, observation rooms, an outpatient laboratory and imaging services.
- Phoenix Children's plans to build a freestanding, three-story hospital in Glendale, Ariz. The facility, Phoenix Children's Hospital – Arrowhead Campus, will house 24 inpatient beds, six operating rooms, two minor procedure rooms and 30 emergency bays. It also will have an outpatient surgery center and 45,000-square-foot medical office building.