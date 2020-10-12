6 recent hospital rebrands
Below are six hospitals or health systems that have announced name changes in the last month:
1. Lafayette (La.) General Health, a seven-hospital system, has completed its merger with New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System, about one year after they signed a letter of intent to combine. With the merger complete, Lafayette General's hospitals have been rebranded to incorporate the Ochsner name.
2. Three hospitals in Indiana — Valparaiso-based Porter Regional Hospital, La Porte (Ind.) Hospital and Knox-based Starke Hospital — have rebranded as Northwest Health. The hospitals are now known as Northwest Health-Porter, Northwest Health-La Porte and Northwest Health-Starke.
3. Portage, Wis.-based Divine Savior Healthcare has been renamed Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital & Clinics, after joining Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus.
4. After more than 125 years bearing the name Floating Hospital for Children, the Boston-based children's hospital will be renamed Tufts Children's Hospital.
5. Loville, N.Y.-based Lewis County General Hospital has rebranded with a new name, logo and tagline. The 89-year-old hospital said it was renamed Lewis County Health System to better reflect its growth into a comprehensive rural healthcare system.
6. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health will change the name of its Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. The hospital will be called South Shore University Hospital.
