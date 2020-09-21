Tufts Medical Center's pediatric hospital rebrands

After more than 125 years, Tuft Medical Center's pediatric hospital is getting a new name.

Floating Hospital for Children, based in Boston, will be renamed Tufts Children's Hospital, the organization announced Sept. 21.

The new name aims to better align the pediatric hospital with its owner, Tufts Medical Center, which is also based in Boston, according to the medical center.

