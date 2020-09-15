Northwell to rename Southside Hospital

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health will change the name of its Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y., according to Newsday.com.

The hospital will be called South Shore University Hospital.

Signage will be updated soon, and an ad campaign to promote the new name will launch next year, according to the report.

Northwell said the name change aims to better reflect that the facility is a teaching hospital.

