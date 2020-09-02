Walmart Health opens 5th location: 5 things to know

Walmart opened its fifth standalone health clinic in Newnan, Ga., Sept. 2.

Five things to know:

1. Walmart Health clinics offer primary care, imaging, lab, dental and behavioral health services to consumers at low prices, regardless of insurance.

2. The new Georgia location will also have a physician therapy practice next to the standalone clinic. Walmart Health said in a news release that this is the first clinic that will have such a facility next to it.

3. Walmart Health already has four clinics, three in Georgia and one in Arkansas.

4. Walmart Health said it plans to open two clinics in Illinois by the end of this year and expand into Florida next year.

5. "As we expand across Georgia, we are committed to bringing our communities quality healthcare, and we are excited to offer Newnan specialized community health resources, online education and in-center workshops to educate the community about preventative health and wellness," said Marcus Osborne, senior vice president of Walmart Health.

