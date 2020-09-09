300-physician practice rebrands as Wayne Health

The Wayne State University Physician Group, a 300-physician multispecialty group in Southfield, Mich., has rebranded as Wayne Health, complete with a new logo.

The physician group said it plans to open a 50,000-square-foot facility with primary and preventive health services in Detroit this month.

"Our new name and logo signal a bold new vision focused on providing integrated whole-person care that will be realized with the opening of a new multidisciplinary health center in Midtown Detroit later this month," Charles Shanley, MD, Wayne Health president and CEO said.

