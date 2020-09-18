New York hospital rebrands as Lewis County Health System

Loville, N.Y.-based Lewis County General Hospital has rebranded with a new name, logo and tagline, according to NNY360.com.

The 89-year-old hospital said it was renamed Lewis County Health System to better reflect its growth into a comprehensive rural healthcare system.

Its logo was designed with modern typography and includes interlocking letters in a color block. The logo contains four colors, including blue which represents its connection to the past, teal for energy and growth, coral for strength and determination and honey to signify warmth and caring, according to the report.



The health system also has a new tagline, "your health partner."

The health system said it plans to update its external signs and digital platforms first and transition documents to the new logo, tagline and name over the next several months.

Read the full report here.

