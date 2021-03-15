Top 5 states on Medicaid eligibility, spending and quality

Medicaid coverage is most prevalent in Massachusetts and least prevalent in Georgia, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify states where Medicaid coverage is most prevalent, analysts compared states across 12 relevant metrics, in three overall categories: 1) spending; 2) quality; and 3) eligibility and enrollment.

For the spending category, analysts looked at total Medicaid spending per low-income population, as well as Medicaid spending in 2019 compared to 2011. They also looked at state vs. federal Medicaid contribution; total Medicaid and state-funded Medicaid spending as share of total state budget; and life expectancy for low-income individuals.

Here are the five states that ranked highest in the spending category based on the analysis:

1. Massachusetts

2. Minnesota

3. California

4. Vermont

5. Rhode Island

For the quality category, analysts looked at CMS data on adult care quality; Medicaid denial rate for in-network claims by Healthcare.gov issuers; and transparency in reporting quality measures.

Here are the five states that ranked highest in the quality category based on the analysis:

1. Massachusetts

2. Connecticut

3. Vermont

4. Washington

5. New York

For the enrollment and eligibility category, analysts looked at Medicaid eligibility levels for children, adults and pregnant women (expressed as a percentage of the federal poverty level). They also looked at total Medicaid enrollment per low-income population.

Here are the five states that ranked highest in the enrollment and eligibility category based on the analysis:

1. Louisiana

2. Rhode Island

3. Alaska

4. Virginia

5. Montana

To learn more about the metrics used for the analysis, click here.

