Top 5 states on Medicaid eligibility, spending and quality
Medicaid coverage is most prevalent in Massachusetts and least prevalent in Georgia, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To identify states where Medicaid coverage is most prevalent, analysts compared states across 12 relevant metrics, in three overall categories: 1) spending; 2) quality; and 3) eligibility and enrollment.
For the spending category, analysts looked at total Medicaid spending per low-income population, as well as Medicaid spending in 2019 compared to 2011. They also looked at state vs. federal Medicaid contribution; total Medicaid and state-funded Medicaid spending as share of total state budget; and life expectancy for low-income individuals.
Here are the five states that ranked highest in the spending category based on the analysis:
1. Massachusetts
2. Minnesota
3. California
4. Vermont
5. Rhode Island
For the quality category, analysts looked at CMS data on adult care quality; Medicaid denial rate for in-network claims by Healthcare.gov issuers; and transparency in reporting quality measures.
Here are the five states that ranked highest in the quality category based on the analysis:
1. Massachusetts
2. Connecticut
3. Vermont
4. Washington
5. New York
For the enrollment and eligibility category, analysts looked at Medicaid eligibility levels for children, adults and pregnant women (expressed as a percentage of the federal poverty level). They also looked at total Medicaid enrollment per low-income population.
Here are the five states that ranked highest in the enrollment and eligibility category based on the analysis:
1. Louisiana
2. Rhode Island
3. Alaska
4. Virginia
5. Montana
To learn more about the metrics used for the analysis, click here.
