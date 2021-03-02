States ranked by COVID-19 restrictions

Iowa is the state with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, and Virginia is the state with the most, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the fewest and most COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 14 relevant metrics, ranging from requirement to wear a face mask in public to restrictions on large gatherings. Rankings are based on data available as of March 1. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked from fewest to most COVID-19 restrictions:

1. Iowa

2. South Carolina

3. Oklahoma

4. Idaho

5. South Dakota

6. Alaska

7. Utah

8. Florida

9. Tennessee

10. Montana

11. North Dakota

12. Missouri

13. Arkansas

14. Wisconsin

15. Nebraska

16. Alabama

17. Georgia

18. Kansas

19. Louisiana

20. Indiana

21. Mississippi

22. New Hampshire

23. Ohio

24. Wyoming

25. Arizona

26. West Virginia

27. Maryland

28. Kentucky

29. Nevada

30. Illinois

31. Michigan

32. Pennsylvania

33. Texas

34. Minnesota

35. Oregon

36. New Jersey

37. Delaware

38. Rhode Island

39. New York

40. Maine

41. Connecticut

42. Washington

43. Colorado

44. New Mexico

45. North Carolina

46. Massachusetts

47. California

48. Hawaii

49. District of Columbia

50. Vermont

51. Virginia



