States ranked by COVID-19 restrictions
Iowa is the state with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, and Virginia is the state with the most, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.
To identify the states with the fewest and most COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and Washington, D.C., across 14 relevant metrics, ranging from requirement to wear a face mask in public to restrictions on large gatherings. Rankings are based on data available as of March 1. Access more information about the methodology here.
Here are the 50 states and Washington, D.C., ranked from fewest to most COVID-19 restrictions:
1. Iowa
2. South Carolina
3. Oklahoma
4. Idaho
5. South Dakota
6. Alaska
7. Utah
8. Florida
9. Tennessee
10. Montana
11. North Dakota
12. Missouri
13. Arkansas
14. Wisconsin
15. Nebraska
16. Alabama
17. Georgia
18. Kansas
19. Louisiana
20. Indiana
21. Mississippi
22. New Hampshire
23. Ohio
24. Wyoming
25. Arizona
26. West Virginia
27. Maryland
28. Kentucky
29. Nevada
30. Illinois
31. Michigan
32. Pennsylvania
33. Texas
34. Minnesota
35. Oregon
36. New Jersey
37. Delaware
38. Rhode Island
39. New York
40. Maine
41. Connecticut
42. Washington
43. Colorado
44. New Mexico
45. North Carolina
46. Massachusetts
47. California
48. Hawaii
49. District of Columbia
50. Vermont
51. Virginia
