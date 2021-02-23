10 best cities for women in tech

Arlington, Va., is the most accommodating U.S. city for women working in tech, according to research released Feb. 18 from finance tech company SmartAsset.

SmartAsset compared 63 U.S. cities for which full U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data was available on gender and salary in the tech workforce. It then ranked the cities according to their gender pay gaps in the tech workforce, income after housing, three-year growth in tech employment and what percentage women make up of all tech workers in the city.

Data came from the Census Bureau’s 2019 5-year American Community Survey. SmartAsset examined data for cities that had at least 200,000 residents in 2019.

Top 10 cities for women in tech:

Arlington, Va.



Washington, D.C.



Baltimore



Durham, N.C.



Chesapeake, Va.



Aurora, Colo.



Houston



Cincinnati



Albuquerque, N.M.



Jacksonville, Fla., tied with Long Beach, Calif.

