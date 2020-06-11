Top 10 states for physicians to practice for 2020

Medscape released its 2020 "Best & Worst Places to Practice" list, examining compensation, practice conditions and quality of life across the U.S.

Here are the top 10 states to practice in 2020 with the top suggested city and average physician compensation:



1. Minnesota (Duluth): $236,270

2. Washington (Bellingham): $238,350

3. Massachusetts (Westborough): $186,040

4. North Dakota (Fargo): $229,550

5. Vermont (Montpelier): N/A

6. New Hampshire (Hanover): $257,220

7. Colorado (Highland Ranch): $220, 710

8. Utah (Orem): $209,420

9. Nebraska (Lincoln): $177,080

10. Idaho (Idaho Falls): $234,290



Physician compensation data is based on Bureau of Labor Statistics data as of May 2019, the most recent data available. Find the worst places to practice here.



More articles on rankings and ratings:

10 states with biggest health improvements amid pandemic

10 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

Newsweek's 11 best US hospitals





© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.