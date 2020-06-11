5 worst states to practice for 2020
Medscape released its 2020 "Best & Worst Places to Practice" list, examining compensation, practice conditions and quality of life across the U.S.
Here are the five worst states to practice, according to the report:
1. Arizona
2. Mississippi
3. South Carolina
4. Nevada
5. West Virginia
Find the top places to practice here.
