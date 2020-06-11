5 worst states to practice for 2020

Medscape released its 2020 "Best & Worst Places to Practice" list, examining compensation, practice conditions and quality of life across the U.S.



Here are the five worst states to practice, according to the report:



1. Arizona

2. Mississippi

3. South Carolina

4. Nevada

5. West Virginia



