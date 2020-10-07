States ranked by HIV diagnoses
Washington, D.C., had the highest rate of HIV diagnoses among adults and adolescents compared to 50 states in 2018, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on data from the CDC's National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention.
In 2018, the national HIV death rate was 13.6 deaths per 100,000 population.
Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:
Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43. Data is preliminary and based on a six-month reporting delay, according to the CDC.
- District of Columbia — 45.7 diagnoses per 100,000
- Georgia — 28.6
- Louisiana — 25.2
- Florida — 25
- Nevada — 19.8
- Maryland — 19.6
- Mississippi — 19.2
- Texas — 18.8
- South Carolina — 16.7
- Alabama — 14.8
New York — 14.8
- California — 14.2
- New Jersey — 13.6
North Carolina — 13.6
- Tennessee — 13.4
- Arizona — 12.7
Illinois — 12.7
- Virginia — 12
- Arkansas — 11.2
Delaware — 11.2
- Massachusetts — 10.9
- Ohio — 9.9
Kentucky — 9.9
- Pennsylvania — 9.4
- Indiana — 9.2
- Missouri — 8.7
- Oklahoma — 8.6
- Michigan — 8.5
- Connecticut — 8.4
- Colorado — 8.3
- Rhode Island — 8.2
- Washington — 8
- New Mexico — 7
- Kansas — 6.4
Oregon — 6.4
- Minnesota — 6.2
- Hawaii — 5.9
- North Dakota — 5.8
- West Virginia — 5.6
- Nebraska — 5
- Utah — 4.8
- Iowa — 4.4
- Wisconsin — 4.2
- South Dakota — 4
- Alaska — 3.8
- Vermont — 3.3
- New Hampshire — 3.2
- Idaho — 2.6
Maine — 2.6
Montana — 2.6
- Wyoming — 2.5
