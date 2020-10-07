States ranked by HIV diagnoses

Washington, D.C., had the highest rate of HIV diagnoses among adults and adolescents compared to 50 states in 2018, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on  data from the CDC's National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention. 

In 2018, the national HIV death rate was 13.6 deaths per 100,000 population.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43. Data is preliminary and based on a six-month reporting delay, according to the CDC. 

  1. District of Columbia — 45.7 diagnoses per 100,000
  2. Georgia — 28.6
  3. Louisiana — 25.2
  4. Florida — 25
  5. Nevada — 19.8
  6. Maryland — 19.6
  7. Mississippi — 19.2
  8. Texas — 18.8
  9. South Carolina — 16.7
  10. Alabama — 14.8
    New York — 14.8
  11. California — 14.2
  12. New Jersey — 13.6
    North Carolina — 13.6
  13. Tennessee — 13.4
  14. Arizona — 12.7
    Illinois — 12.7
  15. Virginia — 12
  16. Arkansas — 11.2
    Delaware — 11.2
  17. Massachusetts — 10.9
  18. Ohio — 9.9
    Kentucky — 9.9
  19. Pennsylvania — 9.4
  20. Indiana — 9.2
  21. Missouri — 8.7
  22. Oklahoma — 8.6
  23. Michigan — 8.5
  24. Connecticut — 8.4
  25. Colorado — 8.3
  26. Rhode Island — 8.2
  27. Washington — 8
  28. New Mexico — 7
  29. Kansas — 6.4
    Oregon — 6.4
  30. Minnesota — 6.2
  31. Hawaii — 5.9
  32. North Dakota — 5.8
  33. West Virginia — 5.6
  34. Nebraska — 5
  35. Utah — 4.8
  36. Iowa — 4.4
  37. Wisconsin — 4.2
  38. South Dakota — 4
  39. Alaska — 3.8
  40. Vermont — 3.3
  41. New Hampshire — 3.2
  42. Idaho — 2.6
    Maine — 2.6
    Montana — 2.6
  43. Wyoming — 2.5

