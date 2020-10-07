States ranked by HIV diagnoses

Washington, D.C., had the highest rate of HIV diagnoses among adults and adolescents compared to 50 states in 2018, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on data from the CDC's National Center for HIV/AIDS, Viral Hepatitis, STD and TB Prevention.

In 2018, the national HIV death rate was 13.6 deaths per 100,000 population.

Here's how each state and the District of Columbia stack up:

Note: The list includes ties and results in a numerical listing of 43. Data is preliminary and based on a six-month reporting delay, according to the CDC.

District of Columbia — 45.7 diagnoses per 100,000 Georgia — 28.6 Louisiana — 25.2 Florida — 25 Nevada — 19.8 Maryland — 19.6 Mississippi — 19.2 Texas — 18.8 South Carolina — 16.7 Alabama — 14.8

New York — 14.8 California — 14.2 New Jersey — 13.6

North Carolina — 13.6 Tennessee — 13.4 Arizona — 12.7

Illinois — 12.7 Virginia — 12 Arkansas — 11.2

Delaware — 11.2 Massachusetts — 10.9 Ohio — 9.9

Kentucky — 9.9 Pennsylvania — 9.4 Indiana — 9.2 Missouri — 8.7 Oklahoma — 8.6 Michigan — 8.5 Connecticut — 8.4 Colorado — 8.3 Rhode Island — 8.2 Washington — 8 New Mexico — 7 Kansas — 6.4

Oregon — 6.4 Minnesota — 6.2 Hawaii — 5.9 North Dakota — 5.8 West Virginia — 5.6 Nebraska — 5 Utah — 4.8 Iowa — 4.4 Wisconsin — 4.2 South Dakota — 4 Alaska — 3.8 Vermont — 3.3 New Hampshire — 3.2 Idaho — 2.6

Maine — 2.6

Montana — 2.6 Wyoming — 2.5

