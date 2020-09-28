States ranked by flu shot rate, 2018-19

Rhode Island had the highest adult flu vaccination rate of all U.S. states during the 2018-19 flu season, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on data from the CDC's 2018-19 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard.

During the 2018-19 season, 45.3 percent of adults nationwide were vaccinated against the flu.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties. Age-specific flu vaccination data was not available for New Jersey and District of Columbia, and they are not included on the list. 

  1. Rhode Island — 56.3 percent of adults received flu shot
  2. Massachusetts — 53.5
  3. Connecticut — 52.4
  4. Maryland — 52.3
  5. North Carolina — 52
  6. Iowa — 51.6
  7. Washington — 51.1
  8. Virginia — 50.6
  9. South Dakota — 50.4
  10. Pennsylvania — 50.3
  11. Vermont — 50.2
  12. Oklahoma — 49.8
  13. Nebraska — 49.5
  14. Minnesota — 49.4
  15. New Hampshire — 48.6
  16. Wisconsin — 48.4
  17. Colorado — 48.1
    Missouri — 48.1
  18. Ohio — 47.6
  19. New York — 47.3
  20. Hawaii — 47.2
    North Dakota — 47.2
  21. Delaware — 46.8
    Kansas — 46.8
    Montana — 46.8
  22. West Virginia — 46.5
  23. Maine — 45.6
  24. Kentucky — 45.4
  25. Indiana — 45.3
  26. Oregon — 45.1
  27. Alabama — 44.8
  28. New Mexico — 44.7
  29. Arkansas — 44.5
  30. Michigan — 43.3
    South Carolina — 43.3
    Tennessee — 44.3
  31. Texas — 43.2
  32. California — 42.9
  33. Arizona — 42.6
  34. Utah — 41.9
  35. Idaho — 41.4
  36. Illinois — 41.3
  37. Alaska — 40.7
  38. Mississippi — 39.9
  39. Georgia — 39.3
  40. Wyoming — 39.1
  41. Florida — 37.6
  42. Louisiana — 37.2
  43. Nevada — 33.9

