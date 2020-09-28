States ranked by flu shot rate, 2018-19
Rhode Island had the highest adult flu vaccination rate of all U.S. states during the 2018-19 flu season, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.
The ranking is based on data from the CDC's 2018-19 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard.
During the 2018-19 season, 45.3 percent of adults nationwide were vaccinated against the flu.
Here's how each state stacks up:
Note: The list includes ties. Age-specific flu vaccination data was not available for New Jersey and District of Columbia, and they are not included on the list.
- Rhode Island — 56.3 percent of adults received flu shot
- Massachusetts — 53.5
- Connecticut — 52.4
- Maryland — 52.3
- North Carolina — 52
- Iowa — 51.6
- Washington — 51.1
- Virginia — 50.6
- South Dakota — 50.4
- Pennsylvania — 50.3
- Vermont — 50.2
- Oklahoma — 49.8
- Nebraska — 49.5
- Minnesota — 49.4
- New Hampshire — 48.6
- Wisconsin — 48.4
- Colorado — 48.1
Missouri — 48.1
- Ohio — 47.6
- New York — 47.3
- Hawaii — 47.2
North Dakota — 47.2
- Delaware — 46.8
Kansas — 46.8
Montana — 46.8
- West Virginia — 46.5
- Maine — 45.6
- Kentucky — 45.4
- Indiana — 45.3
- Oregon — 45.1
- Alabama — 44.8
- New Mexico — 44.7
- Arkansas — 44.5
- Michigan — 43.3
South Carolina — 43.3
Tennessee — 44.3
- Texas — 43.2
- California — 42.9
- Arizona — 42.6
- Utah — 41.9
- Idaho — 41.4
- Illinois — 41.3
- Alaska — 40.7
- Mississippi — 39.9
- Georgia — 39.3
- Wyoming — 39.1
- Florida — 37.6
- Louisiana — 37.2
- Nevada — 33.9
