Rhode Island had the highest adult flu vaccination rate of all U.S. states during the 2018-19 flu season, according to a ranking from the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The ranking is based on data from the CDC's 2018-19 influenza season vaccination coverage dashboard.

During the 2018-19 season, 45.3 percent of adults nationwide were vaccinated against the flu.

Here's how each state stacks up:

Note: The list includes ties. Age-specific flu vaccination data was not available for New Jersey and District of Columbia, and they are not included on the list.

Rhode Island — 56.3 percent of adults received flu shot Massachusetts — 53.5 Connecticut — 52.4 Maryland — 52.3 North Carolina — 52 Iowa — 51.6 Washington — 51.1 Virginia — 50.6 South Dakota — 50.4 Pennsylvania — 50.3 Vermont — 50.2 Oklahoma — 49.8 Nebraska — 49.5 Minnesota — 49.4 New Hampshire — 48.6 Wisconsin — 48.4 Colorado — 48.1

Missouri — 48.1 Ohio — 47.6 New York — 47.3 Hawaii — 47.2

North Dakota — 47.2 Delaware — 46.8

Kansas — 46.8

Montana — 46.8 West Virginia — 46.5 Maine — 45.6 Kentucky — 45.4 Indiana — 45.3 Oregon — 45.1 Alabama — 44.8 New Mexico — 44.7 Arkansas — 44.5 Michigan — 43.3

South Carolina — 43.3

Tennessee — 44.3 Texas — 43.2 California — 42.9 Arizona — 42.6 Utah — 41.9 Idaho — 41.4 Illinois — 41.3 Alaska — 40.7 Mississippi — 39.9 Georgia — 39.3 Wyoming — 39.1 Florida — 37.6 Louisiana — 37.2 Nevada — 33.9

