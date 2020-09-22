10 happiest, unhappiest states in America ranked by WalletHub

Hawaii is the happiest state in the U.S., according to an analysis by personal finance website WalletHub.

To determine the nation's happiest states, analysts used 32 metrics to compare states across three dimensions: emotional and physical well-being; work environment; and community and environment. Metrics ranged from the depression rate and the positive COVID-19 testing rate to income growth and unemployment rate. Rankings are based on data available as of Sept. 15. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 happiest states, according to the analysis:

1. Hawaii

2. Utah

3. Minnesota

4. New Jersey

5. Maryland

6. California

7. North Dakota

8. Iowa

9. Idaho

10. Connecticut

Here are the 10 unhappiest states:

1. West Virginia

2. Arkansas

3. Oklahoma

4. Louisiana

5. Kentucky

6. Tennessee

7. Mississippi

8. Alabama

9. Alaska

10. Oregon

