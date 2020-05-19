States ranked by COVID-19 cases in nursing homes
More than 28,000 nursing home residents and staff members have died from COVID-19 nationwide as of May 11, according to an analysis from The New York Times.
While only 11 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide have occurred in long-term care facilities, these cases account for more than one-third of all deaths.
Listed in descending order below are the number of state and District of Columbia COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
Note: The figures are based on official confirmations from states, counties and the long-term care facilities as of May 11. These case counts are likely an underestimate, according to the Times.
- New Jersey — 26,237 cases
- Massachusetts — 15,965
- Pennsylvania — 13,290
- Illinois — 11,437
- California — 9,803
- Connecticut — 6,468
- Maryland — 6,322
- Georgia — 6,153
- New York — 5,637
- Florida — 5,576
- Ohio — 4,724
- Michigan — 4,604
- Colorado — 3,832
- Louisiana — 3,772
- Virginia — 3,707
- Indiana — 3,033
- North Carolina — 2,499
- Rhode Island — 1,905
- Alabama — 1,660
- Kentucky — 1,419
- Minnesota — 1,369
- Texas — 1,332
- Arizona — 1,216
- Mississippi — 1,202
- Iowa — 1,100
- South Carolina — 1,072
- Washington — 1,025
- Oklahoma — 1,019
- Tennessee — 815
- Nevada — 706
- Wisconsin — 638
- Kansas — 540
- Delaware — 450
- Arkansas — 433
- Oregon — 431
- West Virginia — 328
- North Dakota — 260
- Maine — 247
- Washington, D.C — 208
- Idaho — 179
- Vermont — 169
- New Hampshire — 140
- Missouri — 131
- Utah — 86
- Nebraska — 80
- New Mexico — 39
- Montana — 34
- South Dakota — 18
- Wyoming — 16
- Alaska — 3
- Hawaii — 3
