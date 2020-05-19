States ranked by COVID-19 cases in nursing homes

More than 28,000 nursing home residents and staff members have died from COVID-19 nationwide as of May 11, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

While only 11 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide have occurred in long-term care facilities, these cases account for more than one-third of all deaths. 

Listed in descending order below are the number of state and District of Columbia COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at long-term care facilities. 

Note: The figures are based on official confirmations from states, counties and the long-term care facilities as of May 11. These case counts are likely an underestimate, according to the Times

  1. New Jersey — 26,237 cases
  2. Massachusetts — 15,965
  3. Pennsylvania — 13,290
  4. Illinois — 11,437
  5. California — 9,803
  6. Connecticut — 6,468
  7. Maryland — 6,322
  8. Georgia — 6,153
  9. New York — 5,637
  10. Florida — 5,576
  11. Ohio — 4,724
  12. Michigan — 4,604
  13. Colorado — 3,832
  14. Louisiana — 3,772
  15. Virginia — 3,707
  16. Indiana — 3,033
  17. North Carolina — 2,499
  18. Rhode Island — 1,905
  19. Alabama — 1,660
  20. Kentucky — 1,419
  21. Minnesota — 1,369
  22. Texas — 1,332
  23. Arizona — 1,216
  24. Mississippi — 1,202
  25. Iowa — 1,100
  26. South Carolina — 1,072
  27. Washington — 1,025
  28. Oklahoma — 1,019
  29. Tennessee — 815
  30. Nevada — 706
  31. Wisconsin — 638
  32. Kansas — 540
  33. Delaware — 450
  34. Arkansas — 433
  35. Oregon — 431
  36. West Virginia — 328
  37. North Dakota — 260
  38. Maine — 247
  39. Washington, D.C — 208
  40. Idaho — 179
  41. Vermont — 169
  42. New Hampshire — 140
  43. Missouri — 131
  44. Utah — 86
  45. Nebraska — 80
  46. New Mexico — 39
  47. Montana — 34
  48. South Dakota — 18
  49. Wyoming — 16
  50. Alaska — 3
  51. Hawaii — 3

