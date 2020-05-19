States ranked by COVID-19 cases in nursing homes

More than 28,000 nursing home residents and staff members have died from COVID-19 nationwide as of May 11, according to an analysis from The New York Times.

While only 11 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide have occurred in long-term care facilities, these cases account for more than one-third of all deaths.

Listed in descending order below are the number of state and District of Columbia COVID-19 cases among residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Note: The figures are based on official confirmations from states, counties and the long-term care facilities as of May 11. These case counts are likely an underestimate, according to the Times.

New Jersey — 26,237 cases Massachusetts — 15,965 Pennsylvania — 13,290 Illinois — 11,437 California — 9,803 Connecticut — 6,468 Maryland — 6,322 Georgia — 6,153 New York — 5,637 Florida — 5,576 Ohio — 4,724 Michigan — 4,604 Colorado — 3,832 Louisiana — 3,772 Virginia — 3,707 Indiana — 3,033 North Carolina — 2,499 Rhode Island — 1,905 Alabama — 1,660 Kentucky — 1,419 Minnesota — 1,369 Texas — 1,332 Arizona — 1,216 Mississippi — 1,202 Iowa — 1,100 South Carolina — 1,072 Washington — 1,025 Oklahoma — 1,019 Tennessee — 815 Nevada — 706 Wisconsin — 638 Kansas — 540 Delaware — 450 Arkansas — 433 Oregon — 431 West Virginia — 328 North Dakota — 260 Maine — 247 Washington, D.C — 208 Idaho — 179 Vermont — 169 New Hampshire — 140 Missouri — 131 Utah — 86 Nebraska — 80 New Mexico — 39 Montana — 34 South Dakota — 18 Wyoming — 16 Alaska — 3 Hawaii — 3

To view the full ranking, click here.

