10 US counties with most coronavirus cases

A Washington county has the highest coronavirus case count among all counties in the country, a database created by The New York Times shows.

It includes data from state and county reports on coronavirus cases and deaths.

Here are the 10 U.S. counties with the most COVID-19 cases as of 7:07 a.m. CDT, June 12:

1. Yakima, Wash.: 5,092

2. Imperial, Calif.:3,454

3. McKinley, N.M.: 2,822

4. Potter, Texas: 2,783

5. Yuma, Ariz.: 2,586

6. Navajo, Ariz.: 2,483

7. Montgomery, Ala.: 2,472

8. Elkhart, Ind.: 1,902

9. Apache, Ariz.: 1,889

10. Walker, Texas: 1,866

