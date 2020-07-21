10 states with the most, fewest COVID-19 restrictions

South Dakota is the state with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the fewest and the most COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 relevant metrics. The metrics ranged from travel restrictions to requirement to wear a face mask in public. Rankings are based on data available as of July 20. Access more information about the methodology here.

WalletHub first released its rankings of states based on COVID-19 restrictions May 5. At that time, and in the five updates released since, South Dakota has been the state with the fewest restrictions. Though South Dakota's ranking stayed the same, Illinois, Hawaii, New Hampshire, New Mexico and California have each been ranked as the state with the most restrictions.

Here are the 10 states with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. California

2. New Jersey

3. Pennsylvania

4. Massachusetts

5. Colorado

6. Texas

7. North Carolina

8. Arizona

9. Vermont

10. New Mexico

Here are the 10 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. South Dakota

2. Wisconsin

3. Oklahoma

4. Utah

5. Iowa

6. Idaho

6-T. Wyoming

8. South Carolina

9. Arkansas

10. North Dakota

