10 states with the fewest, most COVID-19 restrictions

Hawaii is the state with the most COVID-19 restrictions, and South Dakota is the state with the fewest, according to an analysis by WalletHub, a personal finance website.

To identify the states with the fewest and most COVID-19 restrictions, analysts compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 relevant metrics, ranging from requirement to wear a face mask in public to workplace temperature screenings. Rankings are based on data available as of Sept. 14. Access more information about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 states with the most COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. Hawaii

2. California

3. Virginia

4. Massachusetts

5. Arizona

6. Maine

7. Colorado

8. Oregon

9. Pennsylvania

10. New Jersey

Here are the 10 states with the fewest COVID-19 restrictions, according to the analysis:

1. South Dakota

2. Utah

3. Oklahoma

4. Iowa

5. Wyoming

6. Arkansas

7. North Dakota

8. Wisconsin

9. Nebraska

10. Georgia

