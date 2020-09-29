10 specialties with high percentages of female physicians

Obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics include the highest percentage of female physicians of all medical specialties, a Medscape survey shows.

The medical news website polled 17,461 physicians in 30 specialties from Oct. 4, 2019, to Feb. 10, for the report. More than 4,500 female physicians provided information about their compensation, work hours and challenges, among other topics.

Here are the 10 specialties with the high percentages of female physicians:

● Obstetrics and gynecology: 58 percent

● Pediatrics: 58 percent

● Rheumatology: 54 percent

● Dermatology: 49 percent

● Diabetes & endocrinology: 45 percent

● Family medicine: 43 percent

● Psychiatry: 43 percent

● Pathology: 40 percent

● Internal medicine: 36 percent

● Infectious diseases: 36 percent

