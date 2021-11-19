7 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Several donations were made to healthcare organizations in the last week to create more programs and build new facilities.

Seven recent donations:

1. Houston Methodist receives $25M gift for cancer center expansion

Houston Methodist received a $25 million donation from Ron and Mary Neal, MD, for a cancer center expansion, renaming the facility the Houston Methodist Dr. Mary and Ron Neal Cancer Center.

2. Montana State names nursing school after donors of record $101M gift

Bozeman-based Montana State University said Nov. 18 it will name its nursing school after the donors of a record-breaking $101 million donation.

3. Cleveland Clinic receives $8M gift to support community initiatives

Cleveland Clinic will receive donations totaling $8 million from Jones Day and the Jones Day Foundation, which will be used to establish initiatives for community health workers and legal-medical aid.

4. Ohio State Wexner Medical Center gets $15M from 2 donors

Columbus-based Ohio State Wexner Medical Center received two separate donations — one for $10.15 million and one for $5 million — to provide support to Ohio State University students and endow a chair for the chief clinical officer position.

5. PGA golfer, wife donate $5.3M for behavioral health center at Children's Hospital of Georgia

Augusta-based Children's Hospital of Georgia received a $5.3 million donation from the Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation, which will be used to create a pediatric behavioral health and wellness center.

6. Cedars-Sinai gets $5M to launch heart surgery fellowship

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center received a $5 million gift from the Jack and Gitta Nagel Foundation to establish a new program aiming to advance clinical cardiac training and research endeavors, according to a Nov. 15 news release.

7. UCI Health names cancer clinic floor after donors

Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health is naming a cancer clinic floor in the upcoming Chao Family Comprehensive Cancer Center and Ambulatory Care after Ralph and Sue Stern because of their recent donation.