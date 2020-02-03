Children's Hospital Los Angeles gets $25M donation

Children's Hospital Los Angeles received a $25 million donation that will establish an endowment to support three of the hospital's key programs.

The donation, from the Margie and Robert E. Petersen Foundation, will support the hospital's cancer and blood disease institute, its vision center and inpatient rehabilitation services.

"This endowment expands the Petersen's legacy of generosity by providing CHLA with a resource that will forever advance our mission to create hope and build healthier futures for children," said Paul Viviano, president and CEO of Children's Hospital Los Angeles. "I am so grateful for this gift that will support a wide range of initiatives, including research projects, technology upgrades, clinical care, key physician recruitment, capital projects, unreimbursed care and more."

The foundation has supported several programs at the children's hospital in the last few years, including giving $8.5 million to help open rehabilitation space in 2015.

