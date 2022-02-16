7 healthcare organizations naming facilities, programs after donors

Seven healthcare organizations have honored their donors in the last few weeks by naming a building or program after them:

1. Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond)

Donor: R. Todd Stravitz, MD, and the Barbara Brunckhorst Foundation. Dr. Stravitz is a physician and philanthropist in the Department of Internal Medicine at VCU School of Medicine.

Amount: $104 million

Name: The new liver disease institute will be named the Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health.



2. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center

Donor: Philanthropist and businessman Leonard Abramson. The gift was in honor of his late wife, Madlyn.

Amount: $10 million

Name: The main entrance of the hospital has been named the Madlyn K. Abramson Plaza.



3. UMass Chan Medical School (Worcester)

Donor: Dan and Diane Casey Riccio, alumni of the school.

Amount: $15 million

Name: A project will be named the Riccio ALS Accelerator Initiative and a fund is named the Riccio Fund for Neuroscience.





4. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.)

Donor: Peter Paulsen, a commercial property developer and investor.

Amount: $50 million

Name: An expansion of PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash., will be named the Peter H. Paulsen Pavilion.





5. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

Donor: Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis.

Amount: $100 million

Name: The donation creates the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Cancer Ecosystems Project.





6. Dell Children's Medical Center (Austin, Texas)

Donor: Jewelry designer Kendra Scott.

Amount: $1 million

Name: An event center will be named the Kendra Scott Child Life Event Center.





7. Children's Health (Dallas)

Donor: Bright Industries, led by the family of late Dallas Cowboys owner Harvey Roberts "Bum" Bright.

Amount: $7.5 million

Name: The emergency department, slated to be completed in 2024, will be named after the donors. The name has not been announced.