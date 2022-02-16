7 healthcare organizations naming facilities, programs after donors

- Small
Seven healthcare organizations have honored their donors in the last few weeks by naming a building or program after them:
1. Virginia Commonwealth University (Richmond)
Donor: R. Todd Stravitz, MD, and the Barbara Brunckhorst Foundation. Dr. Stravitz is a physician and philanthropist in the Department of Internal Medicine at VCU School of Medicine.
Amount: $104 million
Name: The new liver disease institute will be named the Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health.
2. Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center
Donor: Philanthropist and businessman Leonard Abramson. The gift was in honor of his late wife, Madlyn.
Amount: $10 million
Name: The main entrance of the hospital has been named the Madlyn K. Abramson Plaza.
3. UMass Chan Medical School (Worcester)
Donor: Dan and Diane Casey Riccio, alumni of the school.
Amount: $15 million
Name: A project will be named the Riccio ALS Accelerator Initiative and a fund is named the Riccio Fund for Neuroscience.
4. PeaceHealth (Vancouver, Wash.)
Donor: Peter Paulsen, a commercial property developer and investor.
Amount: $50 million
Name: An expansion of PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash., will be named the Peter H. Paulsen Pavilion.
5. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)
Donor: Marie-Josée and Henry Kravis.
Amount: $100 million
Name: The donation creates the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Cancer Ecosystems Project.
6. Dell Children's Medical Center (Austin, Texas)
Donor: Jewelry designer Kendra Scott.
Amount: $1 million
Name: An event center will be named the Kendra Scott Child Life Event Center.
Donor: Bright Industries, led by the family of late Dallas Cowboys owner Harvey Roberts "Bum" Bright.
Amount: $7.5 million
Name: The emergency department, slated to be completed in 2024, will be named after the donors. The name has not been announced.