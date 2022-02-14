Florida hospital establishes cardiac surgery chair through $10M gift

Jupiter (Fla.) Medical Center received a $10 million donation from philanthropist and businessman Leonard Abramson to create an endowed chair of cardiac surgery.

The gift is in honor of Mr. Abramson's late wife, Madlyn, according to a news release shared with Becker's Feb. 14. The main entrance of the hospital has been named the Madlyn K. Abramson Plaza in recognition.

The donation allows the hospital to expand on the cardiac surgery program launched in 2020 and will help treat conditions like valvular heart abnormalities, atrial fibrillation and aneurysms of the aorta, according to the release.

"I am thrilled that we can now provide our patients the full gamut of cardiovascular services offered by our nation's top academic medical centers," Jupiter Medical Center President and CEO Amit Rastogi, MD, said in the release.