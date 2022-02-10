5 recent gifts of $50M or more to healthcare organizations

Five donations of $50 million or more have been made to healthcare organizations since Nov. 22, 2021, which have gone toward advancing care and capital projects.

1. PeaceHealth receives $50M donation for hospital expansion

Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth received a $50 million gift, which will go toward an expansion at PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Wash.

2. Memorial Sloan Kettering receives $100M gift to establish cancer ecosystems project

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center received a $100 million gift, creating the Marie-Josée and Henry R. Kravis Cancer Ecosystems Project, which is named after the donors.

3. Memorial Sloan Kettering launches innovation fund after $100M gift

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has created a fund to find more effective cancer treatments after receiving a $100 million gift from the Fiona and Stanley Druckenmiller Foundation.

4. Cedars-Sinai receives $100M gift for children's health

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai will advance its children's healthcare through a $100 million lifetime donation from the Shapell Guerin Family Foundation, the largest lifetime donation in the system's history.

5. Bezos family gifts $166M to NYU Langone Health

NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in New York City received a $166 million donation from the Bezos family to address social determinants of health and improve health equity in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn.