5 donations to hospitals in April

Several philanthropic gifts have been made to hospitals and health systems in April to honor lost family members, to advance care and to bolster finances. Here are five reported by Becker's:

1. Family gifts $15M to Intermountain in memory of infant son

The Utah Fetal Center at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City received a $15 million gift from a family in memory of their infant son who lived 33 hours after his birth in 2010.

2. Houston Methodist receives anonymous $50M gift

An anonymous donor gifted Houston Methodist $50 million, the second largest gift in the hospital's history, which will be used to support and grow several services.

3. Penn Medicine receives $10M gift

Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine received a $10 million donation from the Abramson Family Foundation, which will support the Abramson Cancer Center's research and care.

4. Memorial Sloan Kettering receives $50M gift

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center has established a new research initiative after receiving a $50 million donation from the Starr Foundation.

5. Alabama hospital on verge of closure gets anonymous $1M donation

The struggling Thomasville (Ala.) Regional Medical Center received a $1 million donation from an anonymous donor to remain open, WKRG reported April 13.