Family gifts $15M to Intermountain in memory of infant son

The Utah Fetal Center at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City received a $15 million gift from a family in memory of their infant son who lived 33 hours after being born in 2010.

The gift, from Brad and Megan Bonham, will help create the first highly specialized fetal care center in Utah, according to an April 28 Intermountain news release. The Utah Fetal Center has been renamed the Grant Scott Bonham Fetal Center in honor of the son.

Grant had posterior urethral valves, a kidney problem that had no treatment at the time.

"What the Grant Scott Bonham Fetal Center represents to us is hope — a hope that other families might look forward to a happy, healthy life with their children who are facing challenging medical circumstances," Mr. Bonham said in the news release.