7 recent moves from Pfizer

Here are seven recent moves from Pfizer reported by Becker's since March 15:

1. Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an emergency use authorization request to the FDA on April 26 for a COVID-19 vaccine booster for children ages 5-11.

2. Pfizer and French biotech company Valneva reported their Lyme disease vaccine candidate works better in children than in adults.

3. Pfizer recalled five lots of Accupril, a hypertension drug, April 22 due to the presence of a compound that may increase cancer risk.

4. Pfizer appointed David Denton its new CFO on April 11.

5. Pfizer is set to acquire ReViral, a drugmaker focusing on respiratory syncytial virus therapeutics, for $525 million.

6. Pfizer on March 21 issued a voluntary recall of its hypertension drug Accuretic and two generic versions of the drug because of elevated levels of a nitrosamine called N-nitroso-quinapril.

7. Pfizer and its partner, BioNTech, submitted an application to the FDA seeking emergency authorization for a second booster shot of their COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 and older, the company said March 15.