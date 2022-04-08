Pfizer to buy RSV drugmaker for $525M

Pfizer is set to acquire ReViral, a drugmaker focusing on respiratory syncytial virus therapeutics, for $525 million.

ReViral's therapeutics have the potential to produce more than $1.5 billion in annual revenue, according to an April 8 news release from Pfizer.

Among ReViral's portfolio of promising candidates to treat RSV, sisunatovir is the lead candidate, currently in phase 2 clinical development to treat infants. Sisunatovir is an orally administered inhibitor designed to block the RSV virus' fusion to the host cell.

"Currently, treatment options for RSV are extremely limited and focus primarily on supportive care," Annaliesa Anderson, PhD, Pfizer's chief scientific officer for bacterial vaccines and hospital, said in the release. "The proposed acquisition of ReViral's pipeline of therapeutic candidates is complementary to our efforts to advance the first vaccine candidate to help protect against this harmful disease. Combining the capabilities and expertise of our organizations will enable us to further the clinical development of a potential therapy for those with RSV disease."