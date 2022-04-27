Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster for kids 5-11

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted an emergency use authorization request to the FDA on April 26 for a COVID-19 vaccine booster for children ages 5-11.

The application included positive clinical trial results from children who received a booster about six months after their second dose of Pfizer's vaccine. The shot received emergency use authorization for this age group in October 2021.

At present, boosters are cleared only for people 12 and older.

Pfizer and Moderna are also slated to submit applications for their COVID-19 shots for kids younger than 5 this spring.