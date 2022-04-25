Pfizer recalls blood pressure drug over cancer risk 

Pfizer recalled five lots of Accupril, a hypertension drug, April 22 due to the presence of a compound that may increase cancer risk.

The company observed N-nitroso-quinapril, a nitrosamine, in the drug during recent acceptable daily intake level testing. Nitrosamines, which are common in water and foods, can increase cancer risk if exposure is over acceptable levels for an extended period of time.

Pfizer is not aware of any adverse event reports that have been assessed to be related to the recall to date.

"Although long-term ingestion of N-nitroso-quinapril may be associated with a potential increased cancer risk in humans, there is no immediate risk to patients taking this medication," the recall said. "Patients currently taking the products should consult with their doctor or healthcare provider about alternative treatment options for them."