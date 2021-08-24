How 5 payers are using new tech for members, partners

Five payers have recently announced initiatives that use digital solutions to serve their customers and enhance relationships with partners.

Here are five initiatives to watch:

1. Anthem is supporting Emory Healthcare's Innovation Hub, which is chartering innovation through digital healthcare solutions. The partnership will primarily focus on developing 5G technologies to improve experiences and affordability for patients.

2. Cigna launched StressWaves, a digital tool that identifies a user's stress level by listening to their voice. Launched Aug. 10, the solution determines how stressed a user is and notifies them of possible effects associated with their stress level.

3. Geisinger Health Plan complied with CMS' new interoperability mandate through a tech-driven partnership with Cognizant. The latest solution allows members of government programs to have digital access to their healthcare information.

4. Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield is using a new application programming interface through a partnership with Andros that will expedite how credentials are compiled. The result will be real-time transparency of application statuses.

5. UnitedHealthcare is shifting to digital proof of payment notifications for 12 Western states, using its provider portal, Optum Pay, to axe paper notifications outside of some specific exemptions. The move follows other efforts by the insurer to move payment processes from paper to digital.