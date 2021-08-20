UnitedHealthcare to end paper proof of payment for Western providers

Providers in 12 Western states will no longer be mailed paper remittance advice, or proof that an invoice has been paid, for medical claims to network healthcare professionals and facilities, UnitedHealthcare said in a bulletin.

The change takes effect Nov. 5. Rather than paper notifications, providers will be sent remittance advice electronically. The change affects most of UnitedHealthcare's plans, with some exemptions for specific regional and Medicare plans, as well as behavioral health plans.

Providers will be able to view their remittance advice electronically through UnitedHealthcare's provider portal, Optum Pay and electronic data interchange.

The change is in line with other actions UnitedHealthcare has taken to shift payment processes from paper to digital. In August 2020, UnitedHealthcare said it would replace paper checks with electronic payments.