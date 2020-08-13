UnitedHealthcare phasing out paper checks this year

UnitedHealthcare will be replacing paper checks with electronic payments throughout the rest of this year, the health insurer said in an August bulletin.

UnitedHealthcare will reimburse providers through automated clearinghouse/direct deposit or virtual credit card payments. The insurer giant said the change will speed up provider payments so they can better manage their operations.

Providers that didn't elect for the electronic payments may have started to receive virtual cards in place of paper checks as early as Aug. 1.

UnitedHealthcare first announced the change in March. However, the rollout was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The California Medical Association outlined the changes in a recent blog post. Read more here.

More articles on payers:

Fraudulent coding led CMS to overpay Cigna $1.4B, Justice Department says

Lawmakers to probe health insurer profits

5 payers that made $1B+ in Q2



© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.