Cigna launches StressWaves, world's first voice-driven stress test

Cigna is launching StressWaves, a digital tool that analyzes voices to determine stress levels.

The move looks to address mental health and stress, which Cigna called "the next global health pandemic" in the Aug. 10 announcement.

Developed alongside Ellipsis Health, StressWaves analyzes acoustics and voice patterns to both determine a user's stress level and alert them of possible effects associated with it. Users answer questions over 90 seconds as the program analyzes results.

Cigna's 360 Well-Being Survey said about 83 percent of people reported being stressed, with 13 percent reporting stress levels as "unmanageable."

The tool can already be accessed online.