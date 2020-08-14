9 health insurers sending premium credits to members

Here are nine payers that are returning premium revenue to members due to lower healthcare costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Editor's note: Policies vary by insurer. This list will be updated if more announcements are made. Email mhaefner@beckershealthcare.com if your company has implemented similar measures.

1. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Blue Plus will provide more than $38 million in premium relief for thousands of Medicare members, individual and family plan members, and fully insured businesses throughout the state.

2. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is returning $101 million in premium refunds and rebates to members due to lower healthcare costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island will provide a 25 percent dental premium credit for fully insured customers and is extending teledentistry services with in-network dentists through July 31, 2020.

4. Regence is sending back $35 million to some of its policyholders, according to The Lund Report.

5. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a nonprofit health plan in New England that covers 3 million members, is providing $32 million in premium credits to its customers.

6. Priority Health, a health plan in Michigan, provided premium credits to its members in June and July.

7. Anthem provided $2.5 billion in financial assistance to providers and health plan members, including one-month premium rebates to members.

8. Premera Blue Cross said more than 200,000 of its commercial and individual members will receive up to $65 million in premium relief funds and premium rebates.

9. UnitedHealth Group is providing members more than $1.5 billion in discounts, including premium rebates.

