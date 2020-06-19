Harvard Pilgrim issues $32M in premium credits

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, a nonprofit health plan in New England that covers 3 million members, is providing $32 million in premium credits to its customers.

The premiums come as deferrals in elective procedures and nonemergent and routine care have lowered the health plan's medical claim costs.

The premium credits will go to fully insured employer groups and Medicare supplement members.

In addition to the premium credits, Harvard Pilgrim is providing $3 million to independent primary care physicians and $3 million to community health systems, and is waiving all primary care and specialty care copays for Medicare Advantage members through 2020.

Read more here.



