Highmark to grow to 6M members through new deal

Two nonprofit Blue Cross Blue Shield health plans are planning on combining.

Highmark, which serves regions in Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia, signed an agreement to affiliate with HealthNow New York, which serves Western and Northeastern New York. Under the affiliation agreement, announced June 16, Highmark will become the primary licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association for HealthNow's service areas.

"The objectives driving this affiliation are focused on our shared desire for better health solutions for HealthNow members that can increase customer and clinician engagement, create better health outcomes, manage costs and improve affordability," David Holmberg, chair of Highmark, said in a news release. "This affiliation will also enable HealthNow to take advantage of Highmark's resources, tools and advanced technologies."

Through the combination, HealthNow will keep its headquarters in Erie County, N.Y., but will be rebranded Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York. Together, the plans will serve nearly 6 million members.

The deal requires necessary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Read more here.

More articles on payers:

Optum hires ex-BCBSNC CEO to lead care solutions

Anthem to give $2.5B to customers, providers

Former Humana exec to become CEO of physician network firm

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.