BCBS of Massachusetts issues $101M in premium rebates

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is returning $101 million in premium refunds and rebates to members due to lower healthcare costs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since many elective procedures and routine visits have been deferred during the pandemic, our medical costs during the second quarter were lower than we originally anticipated," Andrew Dreyfus, president and CEO of BCBS of Massachusetts, said Aug. 5.

Some will see the credits, totaling 15 percent of their May premiums, applied to their accounts in September. During one month before the end of the year, Medicare Advantage members won't be charged for premiums.

