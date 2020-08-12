Humana director resigns

Roy Dunbar, a member of Humana's board of directors, resigned Aug. 10, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

"Mr. Dunbar has indicated that his departure from the board was not the result of any disagreement with management or the board, but was in order to more fully pursue other commitments," according to the filing.



Mr. Dunbar notified Humana Aug. 5 of his decision to resign. Eleven members remain on Humana's board.

