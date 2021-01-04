8 recent health plan deals

Here are eight deals involving health plans that have been announced since Dec. 2, 2020:

1. Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan officially combined Jan. 1.



2. Cigna sold its group life, accident and disability insurance business to New York Life in a $6.3 billion deal.

3. Centene will acquire behavioral health provider Magellan Health through a merger agreement that values Magellan at $2.2 billion.

4. Centene completed its purchase of Pantherx, a Pittsburgh-based pharmacy specializing in drugs to treat rare diseases.

5. Cobalt Ventures, a subsidiary of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, picked up a minority stake in Cedar Gate Technology. Cedar Gate helps providers and payers manage their value-based care programs.

6. Tufts Health Plan had to divest one of its subsidiaries so its merger with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care could move forward. UnitedHealth Group came through as the buyer.

7. Centene completed its acquisition of Apixio, a healthcare-focused data science company.

8. Humana will acquire full ownership of iCare, a Wisconsin Medicaid health plan.

More articles on payers:

Prime Therapeutics sends incorrect mailings to Boeing health plan members

Montefiore, UnitedHealthcare impasse could affect 60K patients

Aetna pharmacy network change affects 400,000 Illinois Medicaid members

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.