Humana picks up remaining stake in Wisconsin Medicaid plan

Humana will acquire full ownership of iCare, a Wisconsin Medicaid health plan, the insurer said Dec. 3.

Humana already held a 50 percent stake in iCare. It acquired the remaining 50 percent from an organization called Centers for Independence.

Through the acquisition, Humana will expand its Medicaid membership by 44,000 members in Wisconsin.

