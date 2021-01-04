Cigna sells $6.3B nonmedical insurance unit: 5 things to know

Cigna sold its group life, accident and disability insurance business to New York Life in a $6.3 billion deal, according to a Dec. 31 news release.

Five things to know:

1. New York Life Chair and CEO Ted Mathas said the deal is the largest in the company's history.

2. The deal adds about 3,000 employees and more than 9 million customers to New York Life's portfolio.

3. The business line will be rebranded to New York Life Group Benefit Solutions.

4. In addition to the sale, New York Life and Cigna agreed to a multiyear collaboration on group benefit solutions.

5. The deal was first announced in December 2019.



More articles on payers:

Prime Therapeutics sends incorrect mailings to Boeing health plan members

Montefiore, UnitedHealthcare impasse could affect 60K patients

Aetna pharmacy network change affects 400,000 Illinois Medicaid members

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.