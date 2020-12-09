Centene acquires data analytics company

Centene completed its acquisition of Apixio, a healthcare-focused data science company, according to a Dec. 8 news release.

Apixio is now part of Centene's Health Care Enterprises group. Centene said the transaction will allow it to continue making healthcare more digital and speed up innovation across its lines.

The deal was first announced in November. Financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed.

