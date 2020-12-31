Centene completes acquisition of specialty pharmacy Pantherx

Centene completed its purchase of Pantherx, a Pittsburgh-based pharmacy specializing in drugs to treat rare diseases, the insurer said Dec. 30.

Under the deal, Pantherx and its management team will operate independently as a part of Centene's Envolve Pharmacy Solutions. Envolve is Centene's drug management program that provides pharmacy benefit manager services and specialty pharmacy solutions to millions of members in the U.S.

Centene announced the acquisition Dec. 15. Financial details of the transaction weren't disclosed.

