Centene to buy specialty pharmacy Pantherx

Centene signed a definitive agreement to acquire Pantherx, a Pittsburgh-based pharmacy specializing in drugs to treat rare diseases, the insurer said Dec. 15.

Under the transaction, Pantherx and its managers will operate independently as part of Centene's Envolve Pharmacy Solutions. Envovle includes Centene's pharmacy benefit manager services.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the year, pending regulatory approval.

