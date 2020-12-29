BCBS of Kansas City subsidiary buys stake in value-based care firm

Cobalt Ventures, a subsidiary of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, picked up a minority stake in Cedar Gate Technology. Cedar Gate helps providers and payers manage their value-based care programs.

The transaction was announced Dec. 29. Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.

Cedar Gate focuses on primary care attribution, retrospective and prospective payment bundles, and capitation programs for primary care, speciality care and global models.

Cobalt Ventures is the private equity unit of BCBS of Kansas City. It invests in companies that may be scaled across the health insurance industry.

