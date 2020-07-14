8 payer exec moves

The following payer executives changed their positions in July.

They are listed below, in alphabetical order.

1. Aparna Abburi is the new president of Cigna's Medicare Advantage business.



2. Bridgett Boucher became chief actuary of WPS Health Insurance.

3. CenCal Health appointed Keith Emmons, MD, as its medical director.

4. Security Health Plan of Wisconsin named Heather Kurtz director of population health.

5. Magellan Health appointed Darren Lehrich as chief investor relations officer.

6. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield named Mack McGee chief marketing officer.

7. Zing Health named Mete Sahin CFO.

8. Thomas Spelsberg became the vice president of Medicare market solutions at WPS Health Insurance.

