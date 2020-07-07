14 health plan deals this year

Here are 14 acquisitions, partnerships, affiliations and mergers involving health plans this year, beginning with the most recent:

1. Anthem's pharmacy benefit manager, IngenioRx, acquired Zipdrug, a pharmacy management startup.



2. Molina Healthcare completed its acquisition of some assets of YourCare Health Plan.

3. A subsidiary of Centene Corp. is going to acquire the membership of NextLevel Health Partners, an Illinois Medicaid plan.

4. Cigna is partnering with Priority Health, the health plan of Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health, on several initiatives.

5. Highmark, which serves regions in Pennsylvania, Delaware and West Virginia, signed an agreement to affiliate with HealthNow New York, which serves Western and Northeastern New York.

6. Optum acquired post-acute care management platform naviHealth.

7. Molina Healthcare entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a managed care unit within Magellan Health.

8. Health insurance startup Bright Health closed its acquisition of Brand New Day, a California-based Medicare Advantage health plan.

9. Brown & Toland Physicians in Oakland, Calif., will join Blue Shield of California subsidiary Altais.

10. Virginia health systems Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk and VCU Health System in Richmond finalized their joint ownership agreement of Virginia Premier health plan, a managed care plan.

11. Humana and private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe entered into a joint venture agreement to expand Humana's primary care centers. Under the joint venture, Humana's Partners in Primary Care division and WCAS will develop and operate primary care centers for Medicare Advantage patients.

12. WellCare Health Plans and Centene secured all regulatory requirements needed to merge.

13. Health insurers Cigna and Oscar partnered to provide commercial health solutions to small businesses.

14. Bright Health signed an agreement to acquire Universal Care, a California-based Medicare health plan.

