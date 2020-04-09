Sentara picks up majority stake in health plan

Morgan Haefner - Print  | 

Virginia health systems Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk and VCU Health System in Richmond finalized their joint ownership agreement of Virginia Premier health plan, a managed care plan, on April 8.

Under the joint ownership agreement, Sentara will become the majority owner of Virginia Premier, while VCU Health System will retain a 20 percent stake in the health plan. 

Sentara Healthcare will now operate two separate health plans: Virginia Premier and Optima Health Plan. Each plan has a different leadership structure. Together, they serve a combined 840,000 members. 

More articles on payers:
Trump administration to use hospital stimulus funds to pay for uninsured COVID-19 treatment
CMS finalizes 2021 Medicare Advantage rates: 5 things to know
UnitedHealth fast-tracks $2B in payments to providers

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 
 

Featured Content

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers