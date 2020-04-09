Sentara picks up majority stake in health plan

Virginia health systems Sentara Healthcare in Norfolk and VCU Health System in Richmond finalized their joint ownership agreement of Virginia Premier health plan, a managed care plan, on April 8.

Under the joint ownership agreement, Sentara will become the majority owner of Virginia Premier, while VCU Health System will retain a 20 percent stake in the health plan.

Sentara Healthcare will now operate two separate health plans: Virginia Premier and Optima Health Plan. Each plan has a different leadership structure. Together, they serve a combined 840,000 members.

